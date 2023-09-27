Bombora Is Named A Leader In Four G2 Fall 2023 Reports, Based On Client Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bombora

B2B data company recognized as one of the top providers of Mid-Market Marketing Account Intelligence, Buyer Intent Data, and Mid-Market Americas Intent Data

- Christopher R., head of revenue for software companyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bombora , the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in four G2 reports for Fall 2023. Bombora maintained its“leader” status in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence for the 12th consecutive marking period, while also earning leadership status in the Grid® Report for Mid-Market Americas Intent Data Providers.In addition, Bombora was named“Best Meets Requirements” for Enterprise Buyer Intent Data Providers and Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence, and a“High Performer” among United Kingdom Buyer Intent Data Providers and Small-Business Americas Sales Intelligence. Bombora was named in a total of eight reports.G2 reports are based on reviews from Bombora customers. Clients frequently mention how the Bombora Company Surge® product helps with prospecting and account prioritization.“[Bombora offers] one of the most innovative lead-generation tools for B2B,” said Christopher R., the head of global revenue development for a midmarket computer software company.“When you think about the proliferation of ABM and account-based everything regarding customer acquisition in B2B over the last five or so years, much of this idea around buyer-intent-data tracking stems from this product.”Other customers lauded Bombora's ease of use.“Bombora Company Surge® is straightforward and easy to use,” said Gabe O.“I came in with no prior experience and was quickly able to master the tool. It provides a ton of benefits. Bombora solves a lot of our problems around finding the right audience at the right time. Surge reports provide helpful insights into which companies are actively researching our product, which lets us target them in real time.”“We are honored to have achieved recognition as a leader in four G2 categories,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick.“This accomplishment underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier Intent data solutions that contribute to revenue growth for businesses, validated by the positive feedback from our customers in the G2 reviews.”Bombora's Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.For more information on Bombora's inclusion in the G2 fall 2023 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora's G2 page :This news appeared first on Adweek:About BomboraBombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit .

Bill Brazell

WIT Strategy

+1 917-445-7316

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter