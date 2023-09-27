Afiniti Appoints Hassan Afzal As Its Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Afiniti, the leading provider of AI-enabled enterprise behavioral pairing solutions for customer interactions, has announced the appointment of Hassan Afzal as Afiniti's Chief Executive Officer and Board Director.

Mr. Afzal, an experienced business leader, will succeed Larry Babbio, who assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of Afiniti in 2021. His appointment is the culmination of a CEO succession plan and subsequent search process undertaken by the Board. The Board of Directors is grateful to Mr. Babbio for his unwavering commitment to Afiniti and is pleased that the company will continue to benefit from his experience as he will remain with Afiniti as a Board Director.

Mr. Afzal joined Afiniti in 2007 as one of its first employees and has served as its Chief Technology Officer, making him a key architect of Afiniti's unique and patented technology. He has been a core enabler of Afiniti's growth to its current scale of about 1,500 employees across 20 countries. Mr. Afzal holds a MSc in Computer and Information Systems from the University of Pennsylvania and a BSE in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

“I am looking forward to leading this great company and leveraging the strength of our people, culture and our customer-centric focus,” said Mr. Afzal.“As a pioneer in using artificial intelligence technology to measurably optimize customer interactions, Afiniti has an exciting opportunity to deploy more intelligence and automation within the customer experience. I will work with Larry and the Board on a seamless transition and thank Larry for his guidance over the last two years.”

“Hassan has brought a wealth of experience with excellent strategic and leadership skills to Afiniti, and we are delighted that he will be our Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Babbio.“He has impressed the Board with the impact he has made at Afiniti, where he has brought a strong client-centric mindset and creative technology leadership. The Board believes his leadership skills and experience will lead Afiniti through its next strategic phase.”

About Afiniti

Afiniti uses patented artificial intelligence technology to pair participants in customer interactions based on how well they are likely to interact. Its technology is used globally in the healthcare, telecommunications, travel, hospitality, insurance, and banking industries, and across multiple customer experience channels. To learn more, visit .

