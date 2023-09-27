Hithium Battery Production Facility Certified Carbon Neutral

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium's production facility at its headquarters in Xiamen, China, has received the globally recognized carbon neutrality certification PAS 2060 (Certificate number: 0412TZH01106). This certification standard builds on established methodologies, according to TÜV Süd, to calculate the plant's carbon footprint (such as the GHG-Protocol and ISO 14064) and it assesses, where needed, the impact of high-quality offsetting certificates from climate projects (including CDM, JI, GS, and VCS).

The company aims for the factory to serve as an energy storage industry benchmark, raising the standard for sustainable production as one of the earliest battery production sites in China to receive this certification.

Hithium General Manager Jason Wang commented:“We're very proud to have achieved this certification so quickly and to be setting a high standard for our industry. Our approach to meeting ESG goals and achieving sustainable manufacturing is rooted in our company culture. From company leadership to every team member, whether in research or sales or on the production line, we see reducing our own carbon emissions as a core commitment.”

On the occasion of its carbon neutral plant certification, Hithium also announced its broader carbon neutrality goals:

Carbon neutrality in group operations by 2025

To achieve carbon neutrality in the core operations of the entire group (scope 1 and 2), Hithium will use over 40% renewable electricity, as well as reduce by 15% the average carbon emissions both of its products and across its supply chain (compared to the benchmark year 2022), and a recycling rate of over 20% for scrapped raw materials.

Carbon neutrality in global manufacturing by 2028

Hithium's goal is to reach 100% use of renewable electricity in the group, with global battery manufacturing bases certified as carbon neutral factories, to reduce by 30% average carbon emissions both of products and in the supply chain (compared to the benchmark year 2022), with a recycling rate of over 40% for scrapped raw materials.

Carbon neutrality throughout the industry chain by 2035

By 2035 Hithium aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the entire chain of the group (scope 1, 2, and 3), throughout the product lifecycle (excluding the use stage), and a recycling rate of over 80% for scrapped raw materials.

As part of its sustainability objectives, the 2019-founded manufacturer also recently registered with the emissions and ESG tracking agency Achilles and joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The company's implementation plan for reaching these goals includes production process improvement, intelligent applications, the increasing use of clean energy and recyclable materials, and low-carbon technology research and development.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple“intelligent” production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. Hithium has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

