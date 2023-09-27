Silver Forecast: Looks At Rangebound Trading

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver experienced a decline during Tuesday's trading session, reaching the $23 level. However, current indications suggest a potential turnaround, displaying revitalizing signs.

A breakthrough above the 200-day EMA could lead to a substantial rise, given the persistent support in this notably fluctuating market. The indicator is a huge one that a lot of people pay close attention to. The market is one that currently favors a bit of caution. However, there is the $22.50 level representing a significant support barrier, with considerable noise in the intervening range. If the market ascends, the $25.50 level is anticipated to act as the upper limit. The market continues to exhibit extensive fluctuations, necessitating prudent position sizing.

The rise in interest rates renders riskier assets like silver less appealing, as stable returns can be obtained from the Treasury market without the associated volatility. Silver, inherently volatile, is currently operating under less-than-optimal conditions. Nonetheless, a short-term bounce seems to be in motion, offering opportunities for short-term traders. The prevailing volatility requires cautious navigation, with appropriate position sizing serving as a safeguard against potential pitfalls.Make Sure Your Position Sizing is Reasonable

The US dollar's negative correlation with silver is another crucial factor to consider in market analysis. This scenario is favorable for short-term traders, but those aiming for long-term trades need to maintain reasonable position sizes to withstand the impending fluctuations. Silver can be a very expensive market to play in, so make sure that your position sizing is reasonable, and not something that you cannot recover from. Being over levered is a dangerous thing to be, but this is even more important in silver. Be wary of adding to positions until you are at least $1 in profit on this chart. This is a market that is best layered into, and not jumped into.

In conclusion, the silver market is in a state of flux, characterized by potential rebounds and inherent volatility. The market's behavior necessitates careful observation and strategic positioning to leverage short-term opportunities and navigate through the noise. The impact of rising interest rates and the correlation with the US dollar are critical considerations in shaping trading strategies. The markets will continue to shake traders off from time to time, but in the end – we are still in a major consolidation phase. This could last for some time, so look at the markets for potential opportunities and value plays.

