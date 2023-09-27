GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Downside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD has experienced another decline during the Tuesday trading session, reflecting a prevailing negative sentiment in the market.

The market is anticipated to continue its volatile journey, with short-term rallies likely presenting selling opportunities in a market that appears vulnerable and on the brink of descending towards the 1.1850 level. Rallies are expected to face selling pressure at the first signs of exhaustion, with the 1.2350 level emerging as a potential barrier, a level that seems formidable in the absence of a shift in stance by the Federal Reserve or concerns about inflation by the Bank of England.

The British pound is currently enveloped in concerns, primarily due to apprehensions about the European Union potentially pulling the UK into a recession. The ongoing downtrend is harsh and appears to be a runaway trade, with any signs of a rally likely to face immediate selling, as traders remain skeptical without a significant alteration in central bank attitudes and policies. The market is poised to continue its downward trajectory, with technical indicators such as the impending“death cross” – where the 50-day EMA falls below the 200-day EMA – signaling the onset of a major downtrend.

This technical signal is generally perceived as a strong negative indicator, marking the commencement of a substantial downtrend. Given the current market conditions and technical indicators, there is a lack of interest in purchasing the British pound against the US dollar. The US dollar remains the preferred currency in the Forex markets, standing out as a reliable option amidst the prevailing uncertainties.

The prevailing conditions in the market are characterized by negativity and uncertainty, with the British pound continuing its downward journey. The market is expected to remain volatile, with short-term rallies seen as opportunities for selling. The potential of the European Union dragging the UK into a recession adds to the concerns surrounding the British pound, making any rally subject to skepticism and immediate selling.

Technical indicators are signaling the possibility of a major downtrend, further diminishing the appeal of the British pound against the US dollar. In this turbulent market landscape, the US dollar emerges as the favored currency, offering a semblance of reliability and stability. Traders and investors are navigating this uncertain terrain with caution, closely monitoring developments and adjusting their strategies to align with the evolving market dynamics. The journey of the British pound is a reflection of the intricate interplay of economic conditions, market sentiments, and global developments, requiring vigilance and strategic foresight.