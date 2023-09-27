Forex Today: US Dollar Holds Advance

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started



Risk sentiment continues to be poor, with stock markets trading lower almost everywhere yesterday. However, the Asian session today has seen some minor recoveries.The NASDAQ 100 Indexseems to have made a technical breakdown below the former key support at 14657, while both this index andthe S&P 500 Indexreached new 3-month low prices yesterday.In the Forex market, the US Dollar remains the strongest major currency, withthe USD/JPY currency pairin focus as it made a new 11 month high yesterday at ¥149.18 with the Bank of Japan openly threatening intervention but failing to take any concrete action. The US Dollar has also again reached new long-term highs against the European currencies the EUR, GBP, and CHF with a very clear directional trend. Trend traders in the Forex market will be most interested in being long USD/JPY and shortEUR/USDas these are the two major Dollar pairs which have historically tended to trend most reliably.Many commodities are trading lower in the current risk-off environment, withGoldand Silver falling yesterday. However, the price ofCrude Oilis rising firmly, threatening to regain the multi-month high it made a few days ago above $92.60. A few soft commodities are mostly holding value, but none are breaking to new highs.Yesterday's release of US CB Consumer Confidence data came in a little weaker than expected.Australian CPI (inflation) data came in as expected at 5.2%, a small rise from last month's annualized rate.The ECB's Holzmann said it is not certain terminal rate has been reached yet, holding out the prospect of further rate hikes beyond the current rate of 4.50%.There are no data releases of high importance scheduled today, so it might be a relatively quiet day in the markets, although the recent solid risk-off sentiment may well continue to drive current trends forward.