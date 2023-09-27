Swiss Defence Concept Now Includes Air Strikes Abroad

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Schweizer Armee: Verteidigen kann neu heissen – offensive Luftschläge im Ausland (original)



The idea is that in the event of a conflict, the army shouldn't just wait at the border and try to prevent the enemy from entering Switzerland. It should also be able to fight abroad – and from the air: primarily with combat aircraft, but also with drones.

This offensive scenario, which Amherd supports, is called“air interdiction”.“If you wait until the missile hits your house, you no longer have to defend. It's too late. You have to ensure that you can stop it before it reaches its target,” she said.

In fact, it is about much more than just repelling approaching missiles, as the army paper“Strengthening Defence CapabilitiesExternal link” shows.“Possible targets are air bases, radar installations, drone launchers and guided missile stations,” it said.

“[A country's] long-range assets can also be used to engage attacking ground forces before they meet [that country's] defence mechanisms,” it continued.“On the one hand, attacks on deployment axes, command and logistics facilities or troop concentrations are intended to weaken the fighting strength of enemy forces. On the other hand, the aim is to restrict their mobility. For example, they can be prevented from deploying their weapon systems in a coordinated manner or from bringing in troops.”

Defence concept redefined

Air interdiction was one of four evaluation criteria in the procurement of new fighter aircraft, research by“SRF Investigativ” showed at the beginning of 2022. The bidders had to demonstrate that their aircraft were suitable for air strikes abroad.

At the time, these offensive strategies were still classified. From today's perspective it is clear why air interdiction capabilities were already a central concern for the armed forces: because it was in the process of redefining and broadening the concept of defence. And it looked for and found the ideal aircraft: the F-35 from Lockheed Martin.