Swiss Senate Demands New Whistleblower Bill

It made the decision on whistleblowing by 35 votes to 2 with 2 abstentions. Specifically, Noser demands the creation of a legal framework to protect whistleblowers in the private sector.

A second of Noser's demands was only narrowly approved - with a casting vote by Senate Vice-President Eva Herzog. The Senate also wants an increase in the maximum possible fines for companies in the Criminal Code.

In 2019, Switzerland's House of Representatives knocked down a government proposal to strengthen protections for whistleblowers, drawing strong criticism from civil society groups. At the time, parliamentarians on the left and right criticised the proposal for being too complicated. Some argued that it didn't go far enough to protect employees from dismissal.

Now, the proposal will again be sent to the House of Representatives to decide.