Roughly One-Third Of Swiss Senate Candidates Are Women

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 34 % of the candidates are women, according to an evaluation by the Keystone-SDA news agency based on data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Canton Aargau with 70% and canton Fribourg with 57% have the highest proportions of women among the cantons.
In terms of parties, the Greens have the highest percentage of women candidates, namely 13 out of a total of 21. The Social Democratic Party also has more than half women. The Liberal Green Party has the same number of women as men.
The Radical-Liberal Party has around 30% women among its candidates and around 29% in The Centre. The Swiss People's Party has 9.5%. The Social Democratic Party and Radical-Liberal Party have a clearly higher proportion of women than in 2019. The Swiss People's Party, the Greens, the Liberal Green Party and the Centre have fewer women candidates in percentage terms.
