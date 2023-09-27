Kansas Education Partners Launch Survey To Inform & Improve Teacher Retention Statewide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC)

Launch of the 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative is underway

KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey , powered by the Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC) seeks the participation of public educators in a research study to investigate teacher engagement and retention.

Opening Monday, Oct. 2, the survey is a powerful tool being implemented by the Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI) to amplify the voice of educators and deliver data-driven insights to state and school district leaders.

A growing educator shortage is significantly impacting schools and communities throughout the United States and Kansas. Last year, 27 percent of public school districts reported multiple teaching vacancies, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and 2023 McKinsey research shows nearly one-third of educators are planning to quit teaching. In Kansas last fall, school districts reported an inability to fill 1,628 vacant positions with appropriately licensed personnel.

To address this issue in Kansas, KTRI – in partnership with the Kansas National Education Association, Kansas Association of School Boards, Emporia State University, and United School Administrators of Kansas – is seeking participation from the state's educators to inform engagement and retention strategies.

“This survey provides important insights and information to develop a culture that is supportive of your teachers,” said Dr. Brian Jordan, Executive Director of the Kansas School Board Association.

Superintendents and district leaders in 286 Kansas school districts have received the survey link and additional information to share with their teachers through November 22. To reach EPIC's participation goal of 70% among Kansas educators, districts are encouraged to allocate time for teachers to complete the 10-minute survey.

The Kansas Teacher Retention Survey allows teachers to provide insight into their experiences as educators. The resulting information provides superintendents, administrators, and school boards clarity on what their educators seek and value most.

Sherri Schwanz, KNEA President shared that,“Kansas NEA is committed to working with all of our dedicated partners to solve issues that impact our students. Right now, finding an answer to the critical shortage of educators throughout our nation and state is one of our highest priorities.”

Teachers can be assured that their candid, transparent responses will be impactful while remaining confidential, as responses will only be assessed in aggregate (expressed in summary form).

Results from the 2023 KTRI initiative will be benchmarked against findings from the 2021 survey, and released in January 2024.

Not only will results from the 2023 survey provide KTRI with statewide data, but districts with a 30% response rate or higher will receive individualized descriptive reports to include: a Participant Profile, Demographic Profile with State Comparisons, and both an Engagement Index and Educator Retention Forecast with state comparisons and district comparisons from their 2021 data (if applicable). Additionally, EPIC will offer analysis and district-specific reporting that identifies the key drivers of engagement and retention related to their educator's responses. In 2021, when KTRI launched the first Kansas Teacher Retention Survey, it garnered responses from more than 20,000 Kansas educators and resulted in EPIC's creation and delivery of 170+ district-specific reports and insights.

“While certain trends may seem to exist state- and nationwide, these individual reports developed for participating districts amplify the voices of their unique workforces and pinpoint the specific drivers impacting whether teachers want to join, stay, or leave their school communities,” said Dr. Luke Simmering, EPIC Research Director.

In fact, following the 2021 survey, participating districts utilized the educator data from their individual reports to inform strategic planning, staffing priorities, contract negotiations, district budget planning, teacher and administrator professional development, and other engagement initiatives.

The 2023 Kansas Teacher Retention Survey opens Monday, Oct. 2, and will collect responses through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

For more information on the Kansas Teacher Retention Survey, or to learn how EPIC's analysis, reporting, and strategy services can improve educator engagement and retention in your district or state, visit or email .

Contact:

Dr. Bret Church

Managing Director

Educator Perceptions and Insights Center



(913) 547-4441

Dr. Luke Simmering

Research Director

Educator Perceptions and Insights Center



(620) 327-7411

Kansas Teacher Retention Initiative (KTRI)

Educator Perceptions & Insights Center (EPIC)

