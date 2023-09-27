CD Bioglyco Released One-Stop Solutions For Polysaccharide Conjugation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering manufacturing, and providing innovative glycobiology-related high-quality products and services, as well as solutions, released one-stop solutions for polysaccharide conjugation research.Polysaccharide conjugation is the process of attaching a polysaccharide (a long chain of sugar molecules) to another molecule, such as a protein or lipid. This process is used in a variety of applications, including the development of vaccines, drug delivery systems, and biomaterials. Conjugation of carrier proteins to polysaccharide antigens is an effective strategy for improving the immunogenicity of polysaccharides that are not immunogenic. This method of conjugation has been used successfully in the development of polysaccharide conjugate vaccines.With the goal to help with the fight against a wide range of infectious diseases, CD BioGlyco has developed advanced platforms to the design and synthesis of polysaccharide vaccines and polysaccharide conjugate vaccines.Upon the release of this one-stop solutions for polysaccharide conjugation, researchers worldwide now have full access to CD BioGlyco's wide range of services:Carrier Protein Design ServicesCD BioGlyco provides comprehensive carrier protein design services including traditional protein carrier design services, new protein carrier design services, and nanoparticle (NP) carrier design services.Polysaccharide Antigen Production ServicesStreptococcus pneumoniae Polysaccharide Antigen Production Services, Meningococcal Polysaccharide Antigen Production Services, Haemophilus influenzae Polysaccharide Antigen Production Services, Enterococcal Polysaccharide Antigen Production Services, etc.Technologies for Polysaccharide ConjugationCD BioGlyco provides both chemical-based custom conjugation and physical crosslinking-based polysaccharide conjugation services.Service Advantages. Scalable production process and fewer steps. Economic production method and non-hazardous experimental material. Professional GlycoTM Vaccine Development Platform. Systematic operation and powerful analytical platform. Comprehensive and reliable after-sale service“Leveraging groundbreaking approaches to design, tailor-made synthesis, and analysis within the realm of glycobiology, CD BioGlyco's unmatched proficiency is poised to streamline the vaccine development journey for our clients, ultimately saving them both time and expenses.” Commented Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco.To know more detailed information about the one-stop solutions for Polysaccharide Conjugation newly released by CD BioGlyco, please visit .

