FOMAT Medical Research Is Partnering With Link Neuroscience Institute, Led By Dr. Bradley Hiner.

FOMAT Medical Research Announces Partnership with Link Neuroscience Institute

Strategic Collaboration to Drive Advancements in Neurology Research, Focusing on Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Movement Disorders

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- FOMAT Medical Research, a leading research site network, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Link Neuroscience Institute, one of Southern California's most advanced neurology practices. The practice is led by Dr. Hiner, a Stanford-trained former full Professor of Neurology and a highly esteemed specialist in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and movement disorders. This collaboration marks a transformative step for both organizations, presenting an exceptional opportunity to drive breakthroughs in neurology research. The partnership holds great promise for sponsors, CROs, and patients, solidifying FOMAT Medical Research's position as an industry leader in the clinical research site network market.The partnership with Dr. Hiner and Link Neuroscience Institute, establishes FOMAT Medical Research as a premier destination for conducting cutting-edge clinical research in neurologic disorders. Dr. Hiner, a recognized Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the field, brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and movement disorders. His research background and dedication to advancing science and patient care make him a valuable collaborator in this partnership.Simon A. Corman, Chief Growth Officer of FOMAT Medical Research, expresses his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Link Neuroscience Institute and Dr. Hiner to advance neurology research. This partnership represents a significant step towards unlocking new treatment options and improving the lives of patients affected by Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and movement disorders. By leveraging our combined resources and expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and bring hope to millions of individuals worldwide."Dr. Hiner, renowned Neurologist, and research expert, shares his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with FOMAT Medical Research presents a remarkable opportunity to drive advancements in neurology research. Our shared goal is to push the boundaries of knowledge, develop effective therapies, and enhance patient care. This collaboration with FOMAT aligns perfectly with Link Neuroscience Institute's mission to advance science and improve outcomes for individuals living with neurologic disorders. Together, we can make significant strides in understanding these complex conditions and finding better treatment options."The partnership between FOMAT Medical Research and Link Neuroscience Institute holds immense benefits for sponsors, CROs, and the patients they serve. By combining FOMAT's extensive research site network with Dr. Hiner's expertise, sponsors and CROs gain access to a comprehensive platform to develop and test new therapies in Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and movement disorders. The collaboration streamlines the clinical trial process, facilitates data collection and analysis, and accelerates the development of innovative treatment options. Sponsors and CROs can rely on this partnership to navigate the complex landscape of neurologic research, bringing potential therapies to market faster and addressing critical unmet medical needs.Patients with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and movement disorders stand to benefit tremendously from this collaboration. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of FOMAT Medical Research and Link Neuroscience Institute, the partnership ensures that patients have access to groundbreaking clinical trials and the latest advancements in neurology research. This collaboration represents a powerful commitment to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by these debilitating conditions.This partnership reaffirms FOMAT Medical Research's position as a trailblazer in the clinical research site network market. By joining forces with Dr. Hiner and Link Neuroscience Institute, FOMAT Medical Research strengthens its commitment to driving innovation in neurology research and providing sponsors, CROs, and patients with unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, discovery, and progress.About FOMAT Medical Research:FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT is a founding member of hyperCORE International, a super network of fully professionalized research site organizations.About Link Neuroscience Institute:Link Neuroscience Institute in Oxnard and Santa Barbara, California, offers highly specialized diagnostics and treatments to patients of all ages in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties for a comprehensive range of neurological conditions. The team of neuroscience specialists combines their years of experience with the most up-to-date technology to treat neurologic diseases and relieve their patients' symptoms. Led by Dr. Hiner, an esteemed Neurologist, and research expert, Link Neuroscience Institute is committed to advancing science, providing expert care, and making a difference in the lives of patients with neurologic conditions.###Media Contact:

