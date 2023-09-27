Gas Discovery Made By OMV In The Norwegian Sea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Australian petrochemical operator OMV has made a gas discovery 225 km west of Sandnessjøen, in the Norwegian Sea's 6607/3-1 S well.



According to early estimates, the Velocette prospect could contain between 0.2 and 1.8 million m3 in recoverable oil equivalent. The well, which lies 45 km to the southeast of the Aasta Hansteen field, was drilled using the Transocean Norge rig, and is the first in the 1016 production licence to be drilled.



The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy awarded the licence as part of its awards in predefined areas (AWA) exploration round in 2018. The three recipients, led by operator OMV alongside INPEX Idemitsu Norge and Longboat JAPEX Norge“will continue to assess the discovery”.



The 6607/3-1 S well set out to prove petroleum in the Upper Cretaceous reservoir rocks in the Nise Formation, and discovered a gas-condensate column measuring around 9 metres. Roughly 5 metres of the column comprises a sandstone reservoir, which ranges in quality from moderate to very good. The total thickness of the formation is 55 metres, and the well found the gas-water contact.



Data acquisition and sampling have already been carried out, but formation testing has not yet been conducted on well 6607/3-1 S. The well was drilled to vertical and measured depths of 3,645 and 3,770 metres below sea level respectively, terminating in the Upper Cretaceous section of the Nise Formation. The site has a water depth of 475 metres, and the eventual plan is for the well to be permanently plugged and abandoned.



The next destination for the Transocean Norge drilling facility is the 836 S production licence, which is operated by Wintershall Dea.



German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.







