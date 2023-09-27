CAMS' Adam Soccorsi Promoted To Regional Director Of On-Site Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that community manager Adam Soccorsi has been promoted to regional director of on-site communities in Charlotte.In his new role, Soccorsi will work with on-site managers to establish best practices while supporting them and their boards in handling the complexities of large-scale communities. He will provide in-depth company touchpoints and support to boards, and act as a senior-level advisor for more complicated issues.Soccorsi has been in the community management industry for 10 years, eight of which have been spent at CAMS. He was previously a small business owner and graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in marketing and commercial logistics.“With everything so automated these days, we find that our communities desire to have a more personal touch from their management team,” Soccorsi said of his new role.“By providing that touch with on-site dedicated management, we can provide proactive, customized solutions to the community's needs. I look forward to supporting my team and board members.”CAMS Regional Vice President Chelsa Fenner is thrilled to see Soccorsi step into this role.“We are excited to see Adam serve as regional director of on-site management,” said Fenner.“He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table in this role, and we are excited to embrace the additional support and expertise he will provide.”About Community Association Management ServicesIn business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit .

