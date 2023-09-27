Authors Richard Rossi And Kelly Tabor Garner Best Children's Author Award At Red Letter Awards In Nashville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Authors Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor have secured another feather in their literary caps, clinching the Best Children's Author award at the Red Letter Awards held in Nashville. Red Letter Awards honors faith-based arts and was founded by Carla Jackson. The accolade has also generated heightened anticipation for the upcoming film adaptation of their book, "Lucy and the Lake Monster," slated for release in theaters in 2024."We are truly honored to receive the Best Children's Author award," said Richard Rossi, co-author of "Lucy and the Lake Monster." "Our passion for creating meaningful stories for young readers has been the driving force behind our work, and this recognition further motivates us to continue inspiring children through the power of literature. We look forward to penning more books in the series."Kelly Tabor, co-author of "Lucy and the Lake Monster," expressed her excitement about the upcoming film adaptation: "Winning the Best Children's Author award has been an incredible honor. We are thrilled that this recognition is contributing to the excitement and growing anticipation for the film release, allowing us to share Lucy's adventure with an even larger audience."The film stars Emma Pearson as Lucy, a nine-year-old girl who looks for Champ the sea serpent in Lake Champlain with her grandfather“Papa.” Richard Rossi plays Papa.Other cast include Dave and Lori Peltan as the villainous Beezel and Mercenary Mike, Kelly Tabor as the schoolteacher, Justin DiNatale as Sam-the-Scientist, Hawk Prime as Mister Brooke, Shawn Greene as Mayor Pike, Porter Hanchett, Tommy Baker and Jake Slattery as the bullies, Wally Edwards as Ricky, Ash White as the hostess, Dawn Wojewodzic as the mixologist, and many others.To learn more about "Lucy and the Lake Monster" and stay updated on the film's release, visit lucyandthelakemonster.com

