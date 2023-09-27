Hammond Health Hub Births New Concept For Improved Outcomes In Pregnancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remote Patient Monitoring in Pregnancy: Mitigating Complications and Improving Outcomes

- Natalie Robertson, VP of Business Development and Clinical Operations

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As part of the evolution of Hammond Health Hub, they announced today that they will soon begin to leverage technology at home to enhance and expand the care for pregnant women. This plan, in collaboration with the patient's physician, is designed to reduce the risk of serious complications such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes during pregnancy. As part of this plan, Hammond Health Hub will deploy devices to track key vital signs, which are linked to these conditions. Using FDA-approved cellular devices such as blood pressure monitors, glucometers and scales, the patient takes her readings daily. These vital signs are digitally transmitted to their clinical team, in real time, to identify out of parameter readings that could be early warning signs of a more serious health condition for the mother and/or unborn baby.

While this technology is becoming more prevalent in healthcare, it alone cannot fully replace a robust plan of care. Hammond also enlists a patient care coordinator who engages regularly with the patient to provide education and support to augment the physician's care plan. Natalie Robertson, VP of Business Development and Clinical Operations, states,

'We are proud to be on the forefront of this initiative to help reduce pregnancy complications associated with preeclampsia and gestational diabetes and to promote health equity in the process.'

The emerging rise in these conditions is alarming and can lead to many unwanted outcomes, including early delivery and premature babies, lengthy NICU stays, increased C-section rate, large birth weight babies, stroke, and maternal and/or fetal death. Surprisingly, the rates of maternal death are steadily on the rise with the CDC reporting a 26% increase from 2018-2020. Equally concerning are the negative trends regarding gestational diabetes, which rose from 6% in 2016 to 8.3% in 2021. Pre-eclampsia and eclampsia resulted in over 50,000 maternal deaths and more than 500,000 fetal deaths worldwide last year. Founder and CEO, Fred Hammond states, 'As we continue to evolve our purpose of Hammond Health Hub of improving healthcare outcomes through our pillars of technology, education and empathy, we are so excited to partner with like-minded practitioners and providers to help reverse these alarming trends.'

About: Hammond Health Hub is a Texas-based healthcare company specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring & Caregiver Services . Merging the three pillars of education, empathy & technology to improve the well-being of those we serve. Striving to enhance the health outcomes and provide the highest standard of care to those in the great state of Texas.

