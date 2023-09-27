Dr. Niki Young Announced As Gold Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- International Metabolic Health Day is poised to set the global stage on October 10, 2023, for a transformative exploration into metabolic health, chronic illnesses, and innovative therapies. This groundbreaking event, spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, brings together renowned experts, practitioners, and advocates in metabolic health from around the world, and we are thrilled to announce Dr. Niki Young, ND, as a Gold Sponsor for this monumental event, adding to the diverse array of knowledge and experience in metabolic health research and application.Dr. Niki Young, with a rich background in Biochemistry and pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective on nutraceutical products and their manufacturing processes. Her journey, marked by her personal encounter with chronic illness and the limitations of conventional medicine, led her to explore and embrace Naturopathic Medicine, earning her a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine in 2010 from the Southwest College of Natural Medicine and Health Sciences.Dr. Young's passion for cancer-supportive therapies and her extensive research in integrative oncology make her an invaluable addition to the roster of experts and sponsors for Metabolic Health Day. She specializes in leveraging various modalities to optimize the efficacy of conventional oncological treatments and minimize their side effects, offering hope and innovative solutions to those grappling with cancer.“Being part of International Metabolic Health Day is a significant milestone in my ongoing journey to explore and share innovative, integrative solutions in oncology and metabolic health,” Dr. Young said.“I believe this event is a powerful conduit to spread awareness and knowledge about the vital role of metabolic health in combating chronic illnesses, and I'm eager to contribute to this global dialogue and transformative endeavor.”Dr. Nasha Winters, Executive Director and co-founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, expresses her excitement about Dr. Young's sponsorship. "Having Dr. Niki Young join us as a Gold Sponsor enriches our collective endeavor with her unique insights and extensive expertise in integrative oncology and naturopathic medicine,” Dr. Winters said.“Her passion for exploring and implementing diverse therapeutic modalities aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the discourse on metabolic health and its pivotal role in whole-person well-being."For more information about International Metabolic Health Day and how to get involved, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About Dr. Niki YoungDr. Niki Young, ND, graduated with a BS in Biochemistry in 1998 from the University of Detroit Mercy, then went to work in various positions involving chemistry. She developed a chronic illness that eventually led her to find naturopathic medicine in 2005 and graduating from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in 2010. She has been studying integrative oncology methods since 2012 and found that the metabolic approach resonates with her core beliefs that each person deserves individualized treatments, not a one-size-fits-all protocol. She understands that no two patients experience cancer in the same way, even with similar diagnoses. Utilizing an in-depth analysis of laboratory tests, investigative health history questionnaires, and evaluating the patient's symptoms, she strives to provide the best plan of treatment for each individual patient she encounters. Her office is located in Fair Oaks, Calif., but she consults remotely with patients around the world. For more information about Dr. Niki Young, visit .About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-Dr. Niki Young's Office: Jonathan Moga,

Lynn Hughes

Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health

+1 520-344-3332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other