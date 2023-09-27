(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Immersive Rituals performers Lila Rubin, Joe Jensen, Mo Vogel
Immersive Rituals takes audience participation to the next level in a multi-media immersive dreamscape.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --
Contact: Joe Jensen
Creative Director
totocreate LLC
Immersive Rituals : Audiences become part of the action in a mythic dreamscape
Chicago, IL – September 27, 2023 – Totocreate LLC is pleased to announce the premiere of Immersive Rituals, an immersive interactive play that runs for five weekends starting October 20 at the River Park Field House Theatre (5100 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625).
In this unique theatrical experience, the audience becomes the actor. Participants will engage in playful physical rituals, emotional poses, and inspiring rhythms to open doors to a new form of entertainment where forgotten fun and lost connections are found.
Immersive Rituals is inspired by the concepts of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell, which bind and propel people to a full life. The production features a multimedia-projected dream space that transforms into a mythic setting where audiences embark on a quest to discover the secrets of ritual.
“How do we share that process of the performer being in the moment with the audience?” asked Joe Jensen, totocreate creative director.“Immersive Rituals was born by distilling theatre improv games, emotional poses, and musical rhythmic movements into simple easy-to-learn actions. Then we created a story that the audience is the main character of the drama using these simple actions to drive the play. They don't just watch. They live the action. A truly immersive experience.
This is all thanks to the 2021 totocreate production of Danse Macabre where we found audiences more than embrace being a part of the action of the play. They rewarded us with a full house and glowing reviews. We are building on that success.”
The production gained youthful energy and a multi-disciplinary approach when Lila Rubin, choreographer/dancer, and Mo Vogel, musician/opera singer/teacher, were added to the cast. Combining this with a fully immersive projected video environment, original music, hundreds of original art pieces, and guidance by Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell's musings, a one-of-a-kind visual emotional adventure was created.
Immersive Rituals is a unique and exciting theatrical experience that will leave audiences feeling refreshed, inspired, and connected.
Immersive Rituals
5 weekends starting October 20
River Park Field House Theatre
5100 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Friday, 7 pm and 8:30 pm - Tickets $24
Sunday Family Show 2 pm- Tickets - $10
Go to totocreatefor more details and tickets.
Or email
About totocreate LLC
Totocreate LLC is a Chicago-based production company that specializes in creating immersive and interactive theatrical experiences. The company was founded by Joe Jensen, a veteran director and designer with over 35 years of experience.
Totocreate is committed to creating innovative and engaging productions that challenge and inspire audiences of all ages.
Please Contact
Joe Jensen 773 583 8525 for interviews, video access, or clarifications
Joseph Jensen
totocreate llc
+1 773-583-8525
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Immersive Ritual preview
