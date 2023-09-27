Probe Demanded Into Sexual Assault Of Teen At National Assembly Event

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The authorities, as well as the National Assembly, responsible for an activity in which a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, owe us many explanations. It is intolerable that these things happen when parents have entrusted them with temporary custody of their children. The least we expect from the Public Prosecutor's Office is a diligent, thorough, and urgent investigation, which will find as soon as possible the person or persons responsible for emotionally destroying a teenager, not to mention the cowardly act of sexually assaulting her, which is why they must also pay. And I hope politicians do not get involved in this matter or protect whoever is responsible because if it becomes known, they will also be subject to the strongest public condemnation for their complicity. Nobody, absolutely nobody, is above the law. Neither they nor their friends, relatives, family or co-partisans. There are already several sexual with minors that remain unpunished and no one expects this one to suffer the same fate. It is outrageous to see the images of a girl traumatized and disturbed by the perverted appetite of her attacker. We will be attentive to the investigation and the judicial process of this case. --

LA PRENSA, Sep 27.