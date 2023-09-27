Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements


9/27/2023 2:14:03 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
27.09.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

27 September 2023

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
("Travelex" or the "Company")

27 September 2023

FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Travelex's FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are accessible via the following link:


Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor related queries:


For other enquiries:


-END-



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact

or visit
.


27.09.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1735783


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN27092023004691010666ID1107153688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search