EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

27.09.2023 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 27 September 2023

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

("Travelex" or the "Company") 27 September 2023 FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Travelex's FY2022 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are accessible via the following link:

Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries:

For other enquiries:

-END-



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact



or visit

.

27.09.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1735783



End of News EQS News Service