(MENAFN- KNN India) GST Council Meeting on Oct 7; Tax On Millet-Based Drinks On Cards

New Delhi, Sept 27 (KNN) The 52nd meeting of the GST Council, chaired by the Union finance minister will meet on October 7 to discuss pending issues such as those related to the reduction of the tax rate on millet-based products and bringing metal scrap under the reverse charge mechanism.

The meeting is likely to consider reducing the tax on millet-based health drinks from 18 per cent and discuss the implementation of GST on online gaming among others.

Officials said there have been specific demands for GST rates on millet-based health products. Considering that 2023 was declared as the 'International Year of Millets', it would be appropriate to finalise the rate of such products.

In February, it discussed reduction in the GST rate on millet-based health mix products consisting of at least 70 per cent of millet. The matter was discussed at length during the officers' meeting in February, after which the council had referred the matter to the fitment committee for further analysis.

During the meet, the council is also likely to discuss provision with regard to the setting up of GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs) and clarify doubts related to the valuation of online gaming.

KNN Bureau