(MENAFN- KNN India) Five-Day Long Handloom Expo Begins In Dimpur, Nagaland

Dimapur, Sept 27 (KNN) Five-day long district handloom expo 'Tana Bana' begins in Dimapur, Nagaland on Tuesday.

The expo was inaugurated by joint director, department of Industries and commerce (DIC), N Vikheho Aye at the public ground in Kushiabill. It is being organised by department of industries and commerce and has been funded by development commissioner handlooms ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The Handloom expo aims to provide weavers with a broader platform to exhibit and directly sell their genuine products to potential buyers. It aims to provide exposure to the artisans from the district and encouraged them to take a step forward in their journey.



As per reports, around 25 stalls have set up including 20 handlooms stalls and five handicrafts stalls. The stalls have been provided to artisans from the district itself displaying varieties of craftsmanship such as traditional accessories, shawls, bags etc.

The expo will culminate on September 30, 2023.



KNN Bureau