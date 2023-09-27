D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Showcases Quantum's Real-World Value Through Customer Success Stories

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



D-Wave is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computing solutions

D-Wave's customers have built quantum and quantum-hybrid applications in areas such as resource scheduling, mobility, logistics, drug discovery, portfolio optimization, manufacturing processes, and more Using D-Wave's annealing quantum computing solutions, SavantX was able to increase deliveries per crane per day by 60% at Pier 300 at the Port of Los Angeles, one of the nation's largest ports

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, is helping customers solve highly complex business problems today, helping to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase revenue. By harnessing the power of its proprietary annealing quantum computing technology, D-Wave is able to address challenging optimization problems across a wide range of use cases, including logistics, drug discovery, resource scheduling, manufacturing processes and financial modeling.

The company's pursuit of practical quantum computing has resulted in its technology being used by some of today's most advanced enterprises worldwide, including numerous Forbes Global 2000 companies. In a September 11, 2023 interview with...

