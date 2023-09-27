Biomednewsbreaks Csurgeries, Sheltowee Network Partner To Relaunch Platform, Revolutionize Surgical Training

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CSurgeries, a top-tier online surgical video journal, is collaborating with Sheltowee Network, a leading innovation commercialization company. According to the announcement, the two companies will work together to make high-quality, peer-reviewed surgical content more accessible for medical professionals and students around the world. CSurgeries is redesigning its platform to add new features as well as an invaluable library of surgical videos; the company is also focused on strengthening key industry partnerships. The company will work with Sheltowee Network, which has built a reputation for magnifying business opportunities and catalyzing growth across various sectors through strategic investment of monetary capital and human capital. Alex Day, the cofounder and managing partner of the Sheltowee Network, was recently appointed CEO of CSurgeries and is focused on advancing the company's vision and establishing CSurgeries as an indispensable go-to resource for surgeons and medical students around the world.“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for CSurgeries,” said CSurgeries executive chair Dr. Gresham Richter in the press release.“With the Sheltowee Network by our side, we are well-positioned to revolutionize surgical education and further our commitment to enhancing patient care through continuous learning.”

To view the full press release, visit



About CSurgeries

A physician-led platform, CSurgeries is revolutionizing surgical training and education. Featuring more than 500 peer-reviewed surgical videos from all fields and a community of 17,000 users, it is a prime resource for surgeons, students and medical professionals looking to elevate their skills. For more information about the company, visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN