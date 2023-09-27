Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Flagship SD7 Handset Now Carries AT&T Branding

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice to increase situational awareness and save lives. Siyata has announced that AT&T is now co-branding its flagship SD7 Handset, which appears to improve Siyata's positioning within AT&T's product portfolio. The development could be significant, as it means that AT&T will be promoting, pricing and selling this handset more aggressively than before. This is a strategy in which Siyata has seen success in emergency services industries like police departments, ambulances, hospitals and schools through its wireless operator partner FirstNet, which is also owned by AT&T.

To view the full press release, visit



About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global vendor of next-generation push-to-talk over cellular devices, cellular booster systems and video monitoring solutions. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise-grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For its video monitoring system, Siyata integrates software that it licenses with off-the-shelf hardware providing customers with an integrated advanced camera system for management and visual monitoring of their fleet vehicles.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at









About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN