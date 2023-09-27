India, China Ramp Up Coal Use As Hydropower Production Drops

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A drop in hydro-generated power in China and India has caused the two largest polluters in Asia to
turn back to fossil fuels
to generate electricity. According to energy think tank
Ember , hydropower generation in Asia dropped by nearly 18% in the first seven months of the year while fossil fuel-generated electricity increased by 4.5%.
This represents the fastest reduction in hydropower generation in the region in decades and has forced China and India to go elsewhere to...
