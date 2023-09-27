Enthea Announces Nationwide Availability Of Ketamine Treatment To Employees

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Massachusetts-based healthcare provider Enthea has revealed that it is now offering psychedelic-assisted therapy coverage in employee healthcare plans
nationwide . The provider was in the news last year when soap company Dr. Bronners
announced
that it would be offering psychedelic-assisted therapy coverage to its employees via Enthea. Around 7% of Dr. Bronners' employees signed up for the psychedelics benefit package, and the company says those employees experienced
“dramatic improvements”
in their mental health.
Nonprofit healthcare Enthea will now extend the coverage to patients across the entire United States as ancillary benefits in...
