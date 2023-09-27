(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at the Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday morning the credentials of five new Ambassadors to the State.

HH the Amir received the credentials of HE Ambassador of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Malta Simon Pullicino, HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Ferdinand Lahnstein, HE Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation Florence Tinguely Mattli, and HE Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Samir Halilovic.

HH the Amir welcomed the new Ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the ties between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness, and their wishes for further development and progress for the Qatari people. Amir Receives Credentials of Five New Ambassadors

Their Excellencies the Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan. (QNA)

MENAFN27092023000067011011ID1107153605