115 Countries Received Qatari Private Sector Exports In H1 Of 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A total of 115 countries have received Qatari private sector exports in the first half of 2023 according to the type of certificate of origin issued by Qatar Chamber, to reach QR 15.2 billion, recording a decline of 9% compared to the first half of 2022, according to a report issued by Qatar Chamber on Wednesday.

The report revealed that private sector exports during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to QR 6.1 billion, representing a 30% decrease on a y-on-y basis compared to the same period last year.

The report showed that exports of Essential and Industrial Oils in H1-2023 amounted to QR 8.1 billion, with a y-on-y 146% increase, compared to the same period of the previous year which amounted to QR 3.3 billion.

On the other hand, the value of exports of Fuel commodity amounted to QR 3.1 billion, showing a decrease of 17% on a yearly basis compared to its value during the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR 3.7 billion.

Similarly, the value of exports of Aluminum commodity in H1-2023 declined by 67% on a y-on-y basis, reaching QR 1.43 billion, compared to QR 4.35 billion in H1-2022.

The report noted that the Industrial Gases commodity in H1-2023 amounted to QR 453 million, an increase of 40% on a yearly basis, compared to its value during the same period of the previous year, which amounted to about QR 324 million.

On the other hand, the value of exports of the steel commodity in H1-2023 amounted to QR 327 million, showing a y-on-y decrease by 37%, compared to QR 516 million in H1-2022.

The value of petrochemicals exports in H1-2023 amounted to QR 324.8 million, recording a 70% y-on-y increase compared to the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR 191 million.

Chemical Substances exports amounted to QR 290.5 million, a decrease of 47% compared to its value in the same period of the previous year, which amounted to QR 550.1 million.

According to the report, the Paraffin of exports in H1-2023 amounted to QR 206.5 million, a decrease of 47% on a yearly basis. Similarly, the value of exports of Lotrene commodity amounted to QR 127 million, a decrease of 83% y-on-y compared to its value during the same period of the previous year.

Exports of the chemical fertilizers also decreased on a yearly basis by 90%, reaching a value of QR 63.4 million, compared to QR 1.39 million in H1-2022.

These ten commodities exported by the private sector represent 94.9% of the total value of private export exports, according to the certificates of origin issued by Qatar Chamber during H1-2023.

As for economic blocs and groupings, the 22-Asian countries bloc (excluding GCC and Arab countries) were at the top of economic blocs that received exports of private sector in H1-2023 which amounted to QR 9.05 billion with a share of 56.60% of the total exports, followed by GCC states which received exports amounted to QR 2.48 billion or a share of 18.81% of the total value.

In third place came the group of EU states (18 states), with exports totaling QR 2.48 billion representing 16.32% of the total value, followed by Arab countries (14 countries) excluding Arab countries excluding GCC states that received QR 571.9 million, a share of 3.77%, and the USA with exports amounted to QR 112.4 million, or a share of 0.74% of the total exports.

In H1-2023, China was at the top of the countries of destination of private sector exports with close to QR 4.68 million, a share of 30.8% of the total exports. It is followed by India with almost QR 2.86 million and a share of 18.8% and Oman with about QR 1.85 million, a share of 12.15%. Netherlands came in fourth place with almost QR 1.42 million, a share of 9.4%, and Singapore with exports amounted to about QR 609 million, a share of 4%. (QNA)

MENAFN27092023000067011011ID1107153604