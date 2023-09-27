Qatarenergy Signs QR14.2Bn New LNG Ship-Building Deal With HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy signed a QR14.2bn agreement with South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of some 17 ultra-modern LNG carriers.

The multi-billion riyal deal marks the start of the second phase of QatarEnergy's LNG ship acquisition programme, which will support its expanding LNG production capacity from the North Field LNG expansion and Golden Pass LNG export projects as well as its long-term fleet replacement requirements.

Together with the 60 ships that were contracted for by QatarEnergy in the first phase of the programme, which will be built at South Korean and Chinese shipyards, the agreement brings the total number of confirmed new LNG vessels to be delivered to QatarEnergy and its affiliates to 77, with more to follow.

To commemorate this occasion, a special ceremony was held in Seoul and was attended by HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President & CEO of QatarEnergy, senior executives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG and HD Hyundai.

The agreement was signed by Minister al-Kaabi and Ka Sam-hyun, vice-chairman & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE).

Commenting on this occasion, al-Kaabi said,“This is another milestone in our long-term relationship with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Korean shipbuilding industry in general, which is built on the strong and strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea.”

“These 17 LNG carriers will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to the highest technical and environmental standards and specifications. Further, the vessels are designed to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and significant reduction in carbon emissions. This emphasises our continued commitment as a leader in sustainability, innovation, and growth within the LNG industry."

Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by congratulating both sides and extending his thanks to the working teams for their efforts that led to this important collaboration.

On his part, Ka Sam-hyun said,“We value our partnership with Qatar, and we are very proud of taking part in the world's largest LNG new build project. We firmly believe that this opportunity will further consolidate the long-standing cooperative relationship between our two countries and companies.

“We are fully committed to contributing to this project with the most advanced technology and expertise to ensure safer, more efficient, and reliable transportation of LNG from Qatar to all over the world.”

QatarEnergy's "historic" LNG ship-building programme is the largest of its kind in the history of the LNG industry and will play a pivotal role in meeting its future shipping requirements as it expands Qatar's LNG production capacity.

