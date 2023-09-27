Michigan Businesses Proclaim Support For 100% Clean Electricity Legislation

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 27, 2023 /3BL/ - As Michigan lawmakers debate ambitious climate and clean energy legislation this fall, fifteen businesses operating in the state today said they support an accelerated transition to 100% clean power that prioritizes affordability, equity, and job creation.

In a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature, the companies urged passage of“strong, decisive clean energy policy” anchored by a plan to achieve 100% clean electricity to cut pollution while attracting investment into the state, creating good jobs, and reducing utility costs for businesses and homeowners. The letter was signed by Bell's Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, CleanCapital, Crystal Mountain Resort, IKEA US, New Belgium Brewing, Nexamp, REI, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Uplight, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Worthen Industries.

“Passing legislation to achieve 100% clean energy while prioritizing affordability, equity, and job creation is an important step toward building a more just net zero economy that will enhance the vitality, competitiveness, and growth of our state,” the letter said.“We stand ready to work with you and offer our experience, expertise, and partnership in passing this important legislation.”

Companies increasingly support clean energy policies not only to reduce climate pollution that threatens their operations, but because they bring significant business and economic benefits. According to a recent analysis conducted by 5 Lakes Energy and the MI Energy Innovation Business Council, the legislation would create nearly 160,000 jobs, increase Michigan's GDP 2.5% by 2050, and save households $145 in energy costs annually by 2035.

The legislation under consideration by the Michigan legislature would codify into law many aspects of Gov. Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which was released in 2022 and was also welcomed by Michigan businesses as an important tool to guide climate, public health, and economic development policy in the state.

In addition to the 100% clean electricity standard, the businesses said they support legislative proposals such as:



Improving the state's energy waste reduction standard;

Empowering the state's utility oversight commission to consider factors like affordability, climate, and equity in decision-making;

Maximizing opportunities to take advantage of federal clean energy investments from the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; And updating zoning laws to streamline the permitting and siting of renewable energy projects.

