Potlatchdeltic 2022 ESG Report: Voluntary Protection Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) administers Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), which represent a cooperative relationship to encourage excellence in worksite-based safety and health. VPP sets performance-based criteria for a facility's safety and health system, and after a site applies for admission to the program, OSHA assesses the facility against these criteria. This is above and beyond normal safety standards and results in a thorough on-site evaluation by a team of OSHA safety and health professionals.

Sites can have three levels under VPP, with Star being the highest standard. VPP recognizes teams that demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.

The St. Maries, Idaho lumber and plywood complex has set an exceptional standard for safety and has been a VPP Star site since 2000 – there are only 13 VPP Star sites in Idaho. To qualify for VPP, St. Maries has demonstrated an effective and ongoing safety and health program, including performance-based criteria. In addition, team members are required to demonstrate cooperation and participation to ensure continuous improvement, including participation in audits across facilities to cross-pollinate ideas. Results are expected to reflect the effectiveness of the program with injury and illness rates at or below the national industry average. Star participants are reevaluated every three to five years.

The last re-evaluation was in 2019, during which the auditors highlighted our redesigned lockout / tagout procedures as an exemplary practice. The next on-site evaluation is to take place in 2024.

The St. Maries complex has focused on an employee-engaged workforce giving Team Members several opportunities to be involved in the safety processes throughout the year, including recognizing hazards, using SLAM cards, monthly training retention activities, reporting near misses, safety committees, new hire training, and reviewing Job Hazard Analysis.

