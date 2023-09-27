North Korea To Expel US Soldier, Travis King, For Illegally Crossing Border

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Months after bolting into North Korea by trespassing its heavily armed borders, the US Soldier, Travis King, is likely to be expelled by North Korea, reported the country's official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.However, there is no clarity about, when the country will expel the US Soldier, Travis King. Even, there is no information about the location where he will be expelled.Travis King had crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July. As per the Korean Central News Agency Report, authorities have finished their interrogation of Pvt. Travis King. He has reportedly confessed that he entered into the country illegally. He did so because he was harbored“ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army and was“disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society,” reported KCN.About Travis KingTravis King had served in South Korea. During his civilian tour of a border village on July 18, he sprinted into North Korea. With this, he became the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.Also Read: US reinforces presence in South Korea with deployment of another submarine amid tensions with North KoreaAt the time he joined the civilian tour and crossed the border, he was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.After weeks of silence, North Korea confirmed about detaining King in August. The North Korean government said that it was questioning the circumstances surrounding his border crossing.In an interview last month with The Associated Press, King's mother, Claudine Gates, said her son had“so many reasons” to want to come home.She expressed her agony of not being able to meet her son who is trapped in Korea, with his family waiting for him in America.“I just can't see him ever wanting to just stay in Korea when he has family in America. He has so many reasons to come home,” she said.

