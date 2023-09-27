Kerala To Witness Heavy Downpour For Next Five Days, IMD Issues Warning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As a result of active cyclonic disturbances in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala is expected to witness heavy rainfall till October 1, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Wednesday.Also Read: Kerala High Court negates FIR against Manappuram Finance CEO VP Nandakumar in money laundering caseThe southern coastal state will witness heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) at isolated places from 28th September to 1st October 2023, said the weather forecasting agency in its report. However, rainy weather is likely to be extended in Kerala and Lakshadweep till 3rd October. In the wake of harsh weather, the IMD has issued Yellow alerts for several districts of the state for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Also Read: PFI attack: Soldier from Kerala taken into custody after fake case of assault, 'wanted to be famous'Five days IMD forecast for Kerala and Lakshadweep27 September, 2023: Rain or thundershowers is expected at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 27th September 2023.Also Read: Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: Route, timings, stoppages, other details28 September 2023: Several districts of Kerala including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, etc are expected to receive heavy rainfall.28 September -3 October: Rainfall and thundershowers are expected at many placces in Kerala and Lakshadweep for next five seven days.Rainfall in parts of KarnatakaOther than Kerala, parts of Karnataka will also witness heavy rainfall in the coming days. The coastal regions of Karnataka will experience severe rainfall in the coming days, according to skymet weather tracking website.Another prime reason for rainfall in the two states is the east west trough running from Andhra up to Konkan across Telangana, reported skymet weather. The trough also has embedded circulation over Karnataka and south Maharashtra. Rainfall will be moderate in Karnataka. However, it is expected to increase on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall intensity is likely to start reducing in both the states after 1 October.

