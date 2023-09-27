Manipur Violence News: Two Teens Kidnapped, Months Later Images Of Their Murder Surface | Timeline Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei community in India's Manipur has refused to die down, five month after clashes broke out incidences of terror, murder, and heinous crime continue to emerge between Kuki and Meitei community.

What began as clashes after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' by Kuki community opposing Hindu majority Meitei indigenous community seeking Scheduled Tribe status, saw two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men.

If that incident was not enough, in the latest spur of events, images emerged on social media wherein two teenaged Meitei children were killed by armed miscreants triggering fresh protests on the strife-torn valley.

Photos of the bodies of the two students -- Phijam Hemjit Singh and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam -- who were missing since July, went viral on social media on Monday.One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on 3 May, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the majority Hindu Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.Here is what happenedIn July two sets of parents were left seeking answers after their children daughter, Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, and the other's son, Phijam Hemanjit Singh went missing.

CCTV footages had covered the duo's last location, however, Manipur Police remained unable to trace the teenagers.

\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!According to NDTV report, a17-year-old Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam had left home to attend NEET classes for admission to pre-medical studies on 6 July morning when curfew was eased for some hours.

According to reports, Hijam was always dropped off and picked up from her coaching centre by her father. Only on 6 July, her father was unwell and could not perform the routine picking up.

According to the CCTV footages Luwangbi was seen riding a KTM Duke 200 with Phijam Hemanjit Singh, her friend, according to a report by The Wire.

The NDTV report added, assuming the situation had improved, both took the main road connecting Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. The areas between these two districts saw fierce gunfights and killings in May and June.While allegations of the two teenagers eloping, seemingly in love made it to local news, the duo continued to remain missing for months.

Manipur Police informed NDTV that the CCTV footage of shops along the road they took shows the teens going towards Nambol, 16 km from Imphal.However, the phones of the two teens were switched off at places that were 18 km apart. The phones were switched off in Kwakta, which is in Bishnupur district, which is a part of the valley, while another phone was switched off in Lamdan, which is in Churachandpur, which comes under hill areas.The images that became viral on social media of the two teenagers is dated 8 July, two days after the duo went missing.

A Central Bureau of Investigation team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged \"kidnapping and killing\" of two students



MENAFN27092023007365015876ID1107153569