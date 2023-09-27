Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Predicted, Flight Operations Resume After Temporary Hit

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Mumbai rains update: Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in the city, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Thursday. Flight operations were also affected due to bad weather in Mumbai on Wednesday.Also Read: 'Mumbai, suburbs likely to see moderate rains or thundershowers', says BMCFor the next 48 hours, people are likely to witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and suburbs. Maximum and Minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin released by Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai.Also Read: Mumbai airport to be shut next month. Check the date, time, and other details hereDue to continuous rainfall in the city, there were complains of delay in flight operations from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A few of Indigo flights from CSMIA were delayed due to bad weather.Also Read: Bombay HC allows Akasa Air's plea challenging pilot's exitPeople took on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the delay in flight operations. However, there has been no official announcement by the CSMIA related to delay in flight timings.Replying to one such complain, Indigo commented on an X post,“Flight, 6E 5057 is delayed due to a combination of bad weather and air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport. We believe you will depart shortly. We are just a DM away if you have further concerns.”IMD weather update for Maharashtra28 September: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at districts of South Konkan Goa and at places of South central Maharashtra. Moderate rainfall is likely to take place in districts of North Konkan. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.29 September: Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South KonkanGoa. Moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan and at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.30 September: Moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Konkan-Goa. Light rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Konkan and South.
