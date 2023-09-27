Fire Breaks Out At PG Hostel In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out at a PG Hostel in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on Wednesday, trapping several girls. At least 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.Several videos showing smoke billowing off the PG Hostel have emerged on social media. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has said that some girls are trapped in the hostel.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!“A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Some girls are trapped in the building,” he said.All the girls living in the PG Hostel have been evacuated.According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze in the Signature Apartments at 7.47 pm, and rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot.\"Things are under control...there is no casualty and all have been evacuated,\" Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg told PTI around 9.30 pm. \"Fire is completely extinguished. There were around 35 girls and all are safe.\"He added that the fire likely started from a meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors.
MENAFN27092023007365015876ID1107153563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.