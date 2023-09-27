Foreign Airlines Keen To Set Base At Noida Airport: CEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: With Delhi-NCR preparing for its second airport in 2024, airlines, including foreign carriers have shown strong interest to connect flights from Noida International Airport at Jewar to overseas destinations, said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport.“We have seen strong interest from domestic carriers and international carriers as well. We have been busy introducing our airport project to the international airline community and their interest has been very, very high,” he added.“Increasing number of Indians want to fly, and more people from abroad want to fly to and from India. Domestic and international carriers want to serve that demand, and are very interested in Noida as the second international airport serving Delhi-NCR. The response that we have been getting has been very encouraging,”The airport's foundation was laid in November 2021, and it is well on its way to finish the first phase of construction by 2024 end. In the first phase, the airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flights.“We are working to see the airport is open for operations soon. Test flights will be organised a few months before the commercial operations begin,” he said.Engineering, procurement and construction of the airport was awarded to Tata Projects in June 2022. As per the latest report, work on the structural steel support for the roof at the passenger terminal is underway and the ATC tower is now standing at a height of over 30 metres. Around 7000 workers are fully mobilised at the site.Within a few months, more than 20 buildings will come up at the site, including passenger terminal, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants, electric substations and ATC towers. The airport also floated tenders for various other aeronautical and non-aeronautical concessions. Tenders for food and beverage concessions and lounges are in place and advertising and ground handling concessions will soon be shared.“In line with our overall intent to create an airport experience that speaks of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, the food and beverage service will reflect that. It will have familiar home food and international cuisines.” On Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association allotted a three-letter code DXN to Noida airport.

