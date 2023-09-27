Ooty To Mysore-7 Places To Go On Long Weekend Near Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you're looking for weekend getaways near Kerala for a short trip, you have plenty of options. Here are seven fantastic places you can visit on a long weekend

Gokarna is a serene coastal town known for its pristine beaches, temples, and laid-back atmosphere. It's a great place for beach lovers and those seeking a tranquil escape.

Pondicherry is a charming French-influenced coastal town on the southeastern coast of India. Explore the French Quarter and indulge in delicious French and Indian cuisine.

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and lush green landscapes. It's a great place for trekking and wildlife spotting

Munnar is a beautiful hill station known for its lush tea gardens, cool climate, and scenic beauty. It's an ideal destination for nature lovers, with opportunities for trekking.

Ooty is a popular hill station with pleasant weather throughout the year. You can explore the Botanical Gardens, take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and visit Ooty Lake.



Kodaikanal, often called the "Princess of Hill Stations," is known for its serene lakes, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints.



Mysore is renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage. Visit the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and Brindavan Gardens, and explore the local markets.

