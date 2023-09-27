Chess Prodigy Hans Niemann Denies Claim He Used Vibrating Sex Toy To Beat Magnus Carlsen Last Year - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hans Niemann, a prominent American chess prodigy, has vehemently denied allegations of using a vibrating sex toy to cheat during a high-stakes chess match worth $500,000 last year. This controversial incident took place during the Sinquefield Cup, an annual chess match held in St. Louis, Missouri, where Niemann achieved a remarkable victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Hans Niemann discussed the intense scrutiny he has faced since being accused of cheating in this prestigious chess tournament. He expressed his disappointment, saying, "It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory." Niemann also reflected on the lessons he has learned from this challenging experience, both in life and in chess.

During the interview, Piers Morgan raised the unusual allegation that Niemann had used anal beads to cheat, to which Niemann responded, "Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know, maybe you're personally interested. But I can tell you, no. Categorically, no, of course not." Niemann firmly denied any involvement in such activities.

Hans Niemann openly admitted to having cheated on Chessduring his teenage years, between the ages of 12 and 16. However, he vehemently denied any continuation of cheating practices. This controversy led to Magnus Carlsen, a five-time world chess champion, promptly withdrawing from the tournament and accusing Niemann of cheating.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) launched an investigation into this matter in September of the previous year, considering it one of the most significant scandals in the history of chess. The incident raised concerns and questions about the integrity of the game at the highest level.

In June, a US federal judge dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed by Hans Niemann, seeking damages over the dispute. Additionally, Chess.com, the platform where the allegations were first raised, stated that it stood by its report on Niemann and emphasized that they found no conclusive evidence of cheating in in-person games involving the chess prodigy.

The controversy surrounding Hans Niemann and the accusations of cheating have left a lasting impact on the world of chess, prompting discussions about ethics and integrity in this intellectual sport.