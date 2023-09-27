NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Evergent

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Evergent that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Evergent Partners with SKY Perfect JSAT to Support Subscriber Management On Leading OTT Service” issued September 27th, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.