Airborne S-Band SATCOM Market | Know The Prominent Factors That Will Help In Reshaping The Market Growth

Airborne S-Band SATCOM Market by Platform , Component , Application , and Installation Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global airborne S-band satellite communication (SATCOM) market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in aircraft fleet globally. Airborne SATCOM is widely used by commercial, government, and defense organizations to deliver effective broadband communication services to aircrafts operating at high speeds. S-Band SATCOM operates at a frequency range of 2 GHz to 4 GHz. Airborne SATCOM are highly flexible systems that meet the operational and maintenance requirements of different aircraft systems such as fixed wings or rotary wings aircraft. Mission & business critical demands for audio, video, and high-speed data services on aerial platforms is fulfilled by broadband communication via satellite, made possible only by airborne SATCOM.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Airborne SATCOM providers are facing short-term operational issues due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The delays in projects due to supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 outbreak is draining organizations of their financial resources that will hamper supply & procurement of SATCOM systems by military agencies as well as civil agencies.

The halt of ongoing process of installation or upgradation of SATCOM systems due to lack of workforce globally will take a toll on airborne SATCOM price & demand.

The aviation industry is experiencing financial crisis due to travel bans & grounding of airlines owing to the government initiatives in the wake of COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in usage of SATCOM transceiver, increase in demand for integration of newer generation SATCOM, and rise in adoption of customized SATCOM on-the-move solutions are the factors that drive the global airborne S-band SATCOM market . However, cybersecurity issues and high cost of satellite services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for tactical UAVs and need to enhance passenger experience present new pathways in the industry.

The global airborne S-band SATCOM market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage of SATCOM transceivers

SATCOM transceivers allows two-way communication using a single device. The invention of transceivers has led to development of several modern communication technologies such as two-way radio system and the internet. For instance, Inmarsat (SATCOM company headquartered in London, UK) is implementing a system having new antennas and modems designed to enable the world's first in-flight connectivity (IFC) 5G air-to-ground (ATG) in Europe that uses S-band. The 5G network will use unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4 GHz band, with a new modem and beam-forming technology that will include the SATCOM transceiver, providing the airplane-to-ground station link. In addition, IFC systems will be designed to provide sufficient capacity for a substantial number of passengers to use the Internet on an airplane for their preferred applications, including streaming video. Moreover, SATCOM transceivers provide next generation situational awareness system, which delivers increased capacity for greater throughput capability. Hence, surge in usage of SATCOM transceivers is expected to boost the global airborne S-band SATCOM market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne S-band SATCOM industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global airborne S-band SATCOM market share.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global airborne S-band SATCOM market growth scenario.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

.The report provides a detailed global airborne S-band SATCOM market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the airborne S-band SATCOM market research report:

.Which are the leading market players active in the airborne S-band SATCOM market?

.What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

.What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Raytheon Technologies Corporation

.Gilat Satellite Networks

.Honeywell International Inc.

.Cobham PLC

.Thales Group

.Inmarsat

.Aselsan.

.Viasat Inc.

.Teledyne Microwave Solutions

.General Dynamic

