Mike Heckman Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As A Guest On Wall Street Today

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, Retirement planner, Podcaster, and Wealth Advisor Mike Heckman , was recently a featured guest on Wall Street Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Heckman has been helping business owners, medical professionals, and retirees preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 2009. In 2019 Mike founded Sable Point Wealth Management with Michigan office locations in Ludington and Spring Lake.

Heckman is currently conducting dissertation research on wealth preservation strategies in retirement to complete his Financial Management Doctorate from California Southern University.

Heckman believes that people make better decisions when they align their goals, values, and actions. Financial advisors who invest in their own education achieve better outcomes for their clients.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Wall Street Today' to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host,“entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Wall Street Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Wall Street Today provides valuable information for today's business-driven world.

