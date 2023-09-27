YES Prep Celebrates Diversity And Leadership: Eric Calderon Named New Board Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Calderon named new YES Prep Board Chair

(L to R): Dana Foughty, Chief of Staff, Nella García Urban, Chief External Officer, Eric Calderon, Board Chair, Mark DiBella, Chief Executive Officer, Jose Muñoz, Chief Talent Officer

YES Prep names Eric Calderon as Board Chair, continuing its mission to build an enduring legacy of academic brilliance for over 18,000 students in Houston.

- Eric Calderon, YES Prep Board Chair HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In line with its tradition of celebrating and recognizing excellence, YES Prep Public Schools is proud to announce the unanimous appointment of Eric Calderon as the new Board Chair.For 25 years, YES Prep Public Schools has been at the forefront of educational leadership, empowering students from all backgrounds in Houston to achieve college success and pursue lives of opportunity. The school's Board of Directors strives to build an enduring legacy of academic brilliance that currently benefits over 18,000 students. Selecting Mr. Calderon embodies this core mission.A Unanimous Decision in Leadership TransitionOn September 15, 2023, during its quarterly board meeting, the YES Prep Board unanimously elected Mr. Calderon as the Board Chair, succeeding his previous role as the Vice-Chair. The synergistic relationship between the charter school's CEO and the Board Chair remains pivotal for accomplishing the overarching mission.CEO Mark DiBella expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating,“Eric has faithfully served YES Prep for many years as our Program Committee Chair and Vice Board Chair, and we are excited about YES Prep's future under Eric's leadership. I am personally excited about the opportunity to learn from and work with Eric as YES Prep's next Board Chair.”Outgoing Chair Melanie Trent has overseen significant milestones, including steering the institution during the pandemic, initiating YES Prep's elementary school segment, and successfully concluding the 'Leading Houston Forward' campaign, raising an impressive $80 million to back the school's growth aspirations.Reflecting on her tenure and passing the torch, Ms. Trent remarked, "Serving as the Board Chair has been an immense honor. My commitment to YES Prep remains unwavering, and I am wholeheartedly optimistic about Eric leading the way."About Eric CalderonA Houston native, Eric Calderon has donned multiple hats – entrepreneur, engineer, and fervent advocate for education. He embarked on his journey with YES Prep's Board in 2017, and his tenure has been marked by various noteworthy stints, including chairing the Program Committee.Deeply influenced by his transformative educational experiences, Calderon's vision emphasizes robust engagement across students, staff, and the community.In reflection on his new appointment, Mr. Calderon shared,“YES Prep students deserve a chance to hear YES more often in life. I want them to know that when you put your mind to something, when you put your talents to something, great things will happen. It's not the singular YES of YES Prep, but the YES of a lifetime of opportunity.”Vision for the Future of YES Prep:Apart from Calderon's appointment, the YES Prep Board has also welcomed Michol Ecklund as Vice Chair, Ben Marshall as Treasurer, and Luly Castillo as Secretary. The school remains steadfast in its commitment to provide students and families with unparalleled educational opportunities. The entire Board is confident that under Eric Calderon's stewardship, YES Prep's illustrious legacy will continue to flourish.About YES Prep Public SchoolsCelebrating 25 years of impact, with 23 campuses serving more than 18,000 students, YES Prep Public Schools leads Houston forward by redefining what is possible in public education when children have access to excellent schools from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report, YES Prep is open to and tuition-free for all children. In addition to rigorous education and enrichment programs, YES Prep schools provide meals, devices, transportation, special education, English language learning, and access to healthcare, mental health, and other student support services. To learn more, visit .

