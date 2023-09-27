Air India New Uniform: Manish Malhotra To Design New And Modern Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Air India, now under Tata Sons' ownership, is considering changing the traditional sarees worn by its flight attendants to more modern uniforms. This move is in line with the evolving aviation sector. The airline may introduce new uniforms for its female crew, breaking a six-decade tradition of sarees. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is reportedly designing these new uniforms, although no official information has been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Options being explored include chudidars for female staff and suits for male staff. Traditional sarees are expected to be completely phased out. The new uniforms are likely to feature Air India's signature deep red and gold colours. After the merger with Air India is finalized, Vistara Airlines may also adopt this uniform.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson mentioned that the airline's new look will be revealed when the new Airbus A350 aircraft arrives, expected in October or November. However, no official confirmation from Air India staff regarding this change has been provided.

The tradition of sarees for Air India women crew was introduced by JRD Tata in 1962, replacing skirts, jackets, and hats. Binny Mills initially supplied these sarees, and today, Air India flight attendants can choose between a traditional saree or a tunic with matching trousers.

As part of its transition under Tata Group ownership, Air India is set to introduce new uniforms for its crew members, possibly coinciding with the induction of its first wide-body A350 aircraft later this year. The airline recently placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, marking a significant step in its transformation.