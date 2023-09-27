Kangana Ranaut Papped At Mumbai Airport; Speaks About Her Playful Hide-And-Seek Game With Paparazzi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut, known for her distinctive fashion choices, was spotted at the airport earlier in the day. Her airport fashion is often a topic of discussion, as she effortlessly transitions between casual, formal, and traditional attire. During her recent airport appearance, she made a statement by wearing a pink pastel saree with a gold and silver border, exuding a glamorous aura. Kangana showcased her natural curls and wore a radiant smile as she briefly interacted with the paparazzi.

In a lighthearted moment, the paparazzi jokingly remarked, "Mai Aap Logo Se Chhup Kar Neeche Se Aati Hu...Aur Aap Humse Ek Kadam Aage Rehte Hai" (I sneak up on you all from below, and you always stay one step ahead of us).

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has two significant releases scheduled for this year. She will star in "Tejas," set to hit theaters in October, where she plays the lead role. The film is slated to compete with Tiger Shroff's "Ganpath." Additionally, Kangana will portray the role of Indira Gandhi and direct the film "Emergency," which focuses on events during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister.

Kangana also has "Chandramukhi 2", a movie centered around a woman with dissociative identity disorder that affects her family. The storyline involves a psychiatrist's attempt to resolve the issue while inadvertently putting her life in jeopardy.

Recently, at the audio launch event of "Chandramukhi 2," Kangana shared her perspective on film offers. She emphasized that throughout her career, she had never requested work, but she made an exception for "Chandramukhi 2." Kangana mentioned that the film's makers and director were searching for a female lead, and she personally requested to be cast in the role. P Vasu, the director, agreed to her request.

