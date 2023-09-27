Shah Rukh Khan Gives Inside Information On Salman Khan's Tiger 3, 'Yeh Toh Teaser Hai'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan's sense of humour and witty responses often create headlines, and we can see the majority of them during the 'Ask SRK' session on X (Twitter). On Wednesday, the 57-year-old actor held another 'Ask SRK' session in which he addressed questions from fans. The most intriguing aspect was when a fan asked if he had seen Salman Khan's upcoming film's teaser 'Tiger 3', which was released today. Shah Rukh Khan responded with insider information on the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to 'Tiger 3' teaser

During the session, one fan asked if the actor watched the 'Tiger 3' teaser. SRK said, "Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it."

Another fan asked to share his views on the film's teaser to which the 'Jawan' actor replied, "Yeh toh teaser hai....Tiger...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!"





About 'Tiger 3'

Today, the makers of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' released a teaser of the film's third part. The film is an action-packed thriller with Katrina Kaif as the lead actress. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie promises to deliver an exciting cinematic experience. The 1-minute and 43-second video, titled 'Tiger Ka Message,' was released this morning, featuring a strong message from Salman's character.



The film will hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.