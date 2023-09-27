Katrina Kaif To Anushka Sharma, Celebs In Wedding Pastel Attires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gone are the days when red was the colour for brides. Bollywood celebrities have now changed the tradition are opting for blush-colored bridal lehengas and sarees for their big day.



From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, celebrities in pastel attires for wedding festivities

Neha Dhupia wore a gorgeous silk fabric lehenga with a mix of age-old Rajasthani embroidery.



Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle in a pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral lehenga.



Designed by Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif's vintage-inspired couture saree came with a trailing veil, which was created by 40 workers over the course of 1800 hours.





Neha Kakkar wore

a pale pink classic Sabyasachi wedding lehenga embellished with 'zardozi' and 'meenakari' accents.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's pink wedding lehnga was embellished with 3D flowers, pearls, floral embroidery with French knots, and delicate zardozi work.