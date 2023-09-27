Rose To Hibiscus: 7 Flowers You Can Grow In Your Backyard

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rose to hibiscus are 7 flowers you can grow in your backyard for beauty and cultural significance.
Roses are one of the most popular and beloved flowers in India. They come in various colors and are often grown in gardens or pots
Jasmine plants, with their fragrant white flowers, are commonly grown in pots or as climbers on fences and trellises
Hibiscus plants, known for their large, colorful flowers, are common in Indian gardens. They are used for worship, and the leaves are also used for hair care
Marigolds, especially the orange and yellow varieties, are commonly grown in Indian homes. They are used extensively for decorating during festivals, weddings
Plumeria is a popular tropical flower plant in India. It is well-loved for its fragrant and colorful flowers. Plumeria flowers are often used in making garlands
Aparajita is a climbing plant that produces bright blue or purple flowers. These flowers are used to make herbal tea and are also considered auspicious in certain Indian rituals
