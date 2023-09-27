Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.6825 per share payable on October 23, 2023 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2023.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

Contact information:

Investor Relations

941-556-2601





